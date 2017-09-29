Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa have come together for the first time for Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu which is an afterlife love story. Inbox Pictures PVT LTD presents Nanu Ki Jaanu produced by Sajid Qureshi stars Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa. Director by Faraz Haider the film is set to release in April 2018.

Actor Abhay Deol on Wednesday said he has begun work on a dark comedy .”Started work on a new film. A dark comedy, my favourite genre ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu‘,” Abhay tweeted. He also shared a poster of the film.

One could say that her journey in the industry has not been very easy at all. After her last outing with the bold Love Games, actress Patralekha has had a tough time getting good scripts. Now, it seems she’s finally managed to get a good one, a film opposite Abhay Deol called Nanu Ki Jaanu.

“Her career definitely took a turn for the worse post-Love Games,” says a source. “Patralekha’s debut movie, City Lights, was a huge break for her, but post-Love Games, she was not getting any decent scripts. She has now managed to bag a film opposite Abhay, where she has a very prominent role to play,” the source adds.

Nanu Ki Jaanu is a supernatural love story, as well as a dark comedy. It primarily revolves around Abhay Deol, but has an interesting space for Patralekha as well. We also hear that there’s to be one more leading lady in the film.

Last seen in 2016 hit comedy Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Abhay has Rock the Shaadi and Bounty Hunter in his kitty.He also has Tamil film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, in which he plays King Vikramaditya.