Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has received lot of appreciation for his performance in Udta Punjab and recent release Phillauri. Guess what, the actor recently gifted himself a private jet and shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

The 33-year-old actor-singer took to Twitter and posted a picture of his jet and captioned it, “New Beginning Starts With Private Jet”

Diljit also uploaded a video with the pilot and co-pilot and wrote, “Thug Life Jet Life”

Diljit is currently gearing up for his Dream Tour which will take place in the month of May. He will be performing in Vancouver on May 6, in Edmonton on May 13, in Winnipeg on May 17, and in Toronto on May 22, 2017.

Diljit also won the Style Icon of The Year award recently. For now, the actor has been signed for a Punjabi superhero film, which would be backed by Balaji Telefilms. “It has been a great journey with Balaji and after Udta Punjab, us coming together for Super Singh makes it all the more special,” Diljit said in a statement.

The movie is being directed by Anurag Singh, who has earlier worked with Diljit in Jatt And Juliet. There are speculations that Anushka Sharma might be approached to play the female lead of the film. However, there is no confirmation on it as of yet.

After receiving positive reviews for his performance in Phillauri, Diljit shared an heart-touching and emotional letter, which says, “I do not have Enough Words to Express my Gratitude towards the Hindi Film Industry, which has given birth to in-numerous Superstars, an industry which has fulfilled in-numerous dreams, an industry which has expressed Indian emotion, showcased beauty in diversity of our culture, tradition, language on a global platform. The Hindi film industry which accepted with open arms, blessed me with love and made this journey possible. I would like to thank Team Phantom films & Balaji Films, Cleanslate films & Foxstar movies for making me a part Udta Punjab & Phillauri. Last but not the least I am highly grateful to every individual involved who has directly or indirectly contributed in my career, right from the beginning.”

He further added, “Also, asking for forgiveness if I have ever made any mistake during this journey, which I am sure I would have! Above all, I owe a lot to my AMAZING Fans”