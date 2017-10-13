Check Out The Motion Poster Of An Insignificant Man!

Memesys Lab’s An Insignificant Man a film based on the inside view of world’s biggest democracy has a very intriguing motion poster.

An Insignificant Man is all set to make its way for the audience on 17th of November, 2017 in India.

Directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla, ‘An Insignificant Man’ is a non-fiction political thriller that chronicles the spectacular rise of Arvind Kejriwal from a social activist to a polarizing politician.

The motion poster showcases Arvind Kejriwal against a backdrop of adjectives associated with world’s biggest democracy, India.

The film had been in news recently after it was stalled by the ex-censor board chief, who had asked the filmmakers to get permissions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians. Ironically, the film was championed by the international filmmaking community and senior executives at Vice. Finally, in a precedent-setting order, the FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) overruled the board’s ‘unconstitutional’ demand and cleared the film in its entirety.

An Insignificant Man has been acquired by Global media giant Vice, one of the largest media houses in the world.

The film has been an audience favourite at more than 50 film festivals. It received a standing ovation at its MAMI film festival screening in Mumbai. It has been backed by prestigious international organisations like Sundance, Skywalker Labs, Bertha Foundation etc.The film also has the distinction of being funded by one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in India.

The 95 minutes long film has been painstakingly distilled from 400 hours of real behind-the-scenes footage shot through a year. It sneaks us into the middle of heated arguments, inside jokes, campaign strategies and the true events and ideologies that inform the rhetoric, as we follow the birth of the newest political party in India – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

An Insignificant Man’, directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla under the banners of Global media giant Vice, produced by Anand Gandhi is slated to release on 17th November, 2017.