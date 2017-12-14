Many lost their lives to keep sovereignty of nation intact, many of them are still remembered but some of them even after their exceptional service had been lost in anonymity. One brave soul who immortalized himself by fighting three major wars for our nation is Subedar Joginder Singh.

He served the British Indian Army pre-independence and later in the Indian Army. He fought for the independence of the nation, he fought to keep that independence intact and before achieving martyrdom he fought for the honor of motherland India, in 1962 when China betrayed us and infiltrated in our land with evil intentions.

He was commanding a platoon of soldiers, who were instructed to take positions in the adversities of NEFA without any proper reinforcements. Soon after taking their positions, they faced lethal and unanticipated attacks by thousands of Chinese soldiers in three waves, who astonishingly attacked from Aksai Chin in Ladakh to Indo-Myanmar border in NEFA. It was due to the sheer mental strength that despite the exhausting ammunition and being hit by bullet on thigh, Subedar Joginder Singh kept motivating his soldiers against all odds, along with that he single-handedly killed dozens of Chinese soldiers with Bayonets. For such exemplary and unprecedented display of valor, Indian Government honored him with the country’s highest wartime gallantry award – Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

A biographical feature film is shot in the picturesque but vulnerable locations of Kargil & Dras, Rajasthan, and Assam. A major part of the film has been shot at a height of 14000 feet; the terrain is so insurmountable that it took the cast and crew hours of car drive and strenuous vertical trek to reach actual shoot location.