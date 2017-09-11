Ragini is back. Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform ALT Balaji is all set with its new web-series – Ragini MMS Returns. While it’s sensuous teaser poster which was released recently, kept the identity of its lead actor hidden, the makers have now unveiled its first poster featuring lead actors Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta.

The poster has the two lead actors standing next to each other naked. The poster looks sizzling with both of them posing topless. Going by the poster, the web show seems to have some eye-popping stuff and unexpected twists, aptly on the lines of the movie Ragini MMS, which released in 2011 and starred actors Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao.

The web series is definitely set to leave the audience as horrified and anxious as its film franchise. Take a look at the poster here:

Its new poster and the sizzling chemistry between Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta is setting the temperatures soaring. But the shadow of a woman in a red saree looking over this couple in the poster, cannot be missed out too.

The brand new web show is titled as Ragini MMS 2.2. This is not the first set of content, Ekta has launched on the web. For the uninitiated, she has started a brand new company ALTBalaji to showcase the content that she cannot on TV and films.

Ekta Kapoor had launched ALT Balaji to produce content-driven web-series’. She had said to a leading daily, “Thank God I got a chance to tell such stories. You wouldn’t believe the amount of stories we have and wanted to tell, but due to lack of short format on television, we couldn’t. Digital space has given me, as a creative person, the second lease of life. I am eternally grateful to be able to tell these stories”

Karishma Sharma plays a negative character, Raina Singh in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen in Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta and in the film Pyar Ka Punchnama 2.