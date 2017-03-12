Alia best actress, Amitabh chosen top actor at Zee Cine Awards

Alia Bhatt won Best Actress Award for “Udta Punjab” and Amitabh Bachchan won Best Male Actor award for his performance in “Pink” while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave first performance post motherhood at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 here in Mumbai.

Other superstars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Saturday spellbounded the audience with their electrifying performances at the event.

Clad in a traditional saree, Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress Award for her outstanding performance in the film “Udta Punjab” and later shared a picture holding the award on her Instagram account.

Amitabh Bachchan proved again that he is the megastar of Bollywood as he won Best Male Actor award for the film “Pink“.

Ritika Singh, who acted opposite R Madhavan in Saala Khadoos, tweeted after winning the best debut female award and dedicated the award to her parents.

Anushka Sharma received The Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Female award for “Sultan” while her male counterpart Salman Khan won the award in the male category for the same film.

The producer of the film “Neerja” Atul Kasvekar tweeted that director Ram Madhvani won the Best Director Award for the film while Saiwan Quadras won the best screenplay award.

Earlier, the star-studded evening started with celebrities, including Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Huma Qureshi, Vidya Balan, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, among others walking the red carpet.

Neetu Kapoor who wore a formal attire said, “As my husband Rishi Kapoor received two nominations, I am here to receive the award on his behalf if he wins. Looking forward to it tonight.”

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar told media that he treats every award shows as a different and does not repeat anything.

“I am quite excited about how Varun and Alia perform tonight because they are my students,” he said.

Govinda arrived with his daughter Tina Ahuja who said, “After a long time I will watch my father perform live on the stage. I have come here especially for that.”

He performed with actress Raveena Tandon at the award ceremony hosted by Manish Paul.

Actress Vidya Balan attended the event in a white saree and traditional jewellery. She was excited on her forthcoming film “Begam Jaan“.

Kunal Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Sophie Choudry, Rahul Bose, Javed Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, Gauhar Khan, Pritam, Sonali Bendre and Disha Patani, among others were also present at the award ceremony.

The award ceremony will be aired on Zee Cinema on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30 p.m.

Check out the full list of award winners:

Best Film Jury: Pink

Best Director: Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Viewer’s Choice Best Film: Dangal

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Female): Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Male): Salman Khan (Sultan)

Best Debutant (Male): Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Debutant (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debut Director: Aniruddha Roy Choudhury (Pink)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor &Sons)

Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)

Best supporting actor (Male): Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best actor in a negative role: Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Song:Channa Mereya ( Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Background Score: Airlift

Best Music: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya)

Best Sound Design: Sultan

Best Choreography : Kala Chashma by Bosco-Caeser (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Cinematography: Shivaay

Best Dialogue – Pink

Best Production Design : Neerja

Best Editing : Neerja

Best Visual Effects : Shivaay

Best Action : Shivaay

Regional Awards :

Best Tamil Actor (Male): R Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Tamil Actor (Female): Varalakshmi Saratkumar

Best Tamil Movie: Joker

Best Bangla Actor (Male): Prosenjit Chatterjee ( Shankhachil)

Best Bangla Actor (Female): Paoli Dam (Khwato)

Best Bangla Film: Prakton

Best Marathi Actor (Male): Akash Thosar (Sairat)

Best Marathi Actor (Female): Rinku Rajguru (Sairat)

Best Marathi Film: Sairat