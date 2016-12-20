SHARE

Last night we witnessed a star studded event in Mumbai thanks to the Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017.


While Neerja bagged top honors including best actress and best director, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also won accolades in elite categories.

Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017

Check Out The Complete Winners List Here:

Best Filmmaker Of The Year
Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Best Actress Female
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Best Debut (Male)
Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Best Debut Female
Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story
Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons

Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Actor In A Negative Role
Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Best Story
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons

Best Music Director
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Choreography
Bosco-Caesar – Kaala ChashmaBaar Baar Dekho

Best Screenplay
Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma – Udta Punjab

Best Costume Design
Alvira Agnihotri Khan & Ashley Rebello – Sultan

Best Music Album
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Sony Music India

Best Superstar Of Next Gen
Varun Dhawan

Stardust Global Icon Awards
Priyanka Chopra

Stardust Life Time Achievement award
Rekha

Editors Choice Best Actress
Sonam Kapoor

Editors Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male
Shah Rukh Khan

Editors choice for Icon of the year
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Viewers Choice Best Actor Male
Amitabh Bachchan

Viewers choice Best Film
Sultan

