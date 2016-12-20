Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017

Last night we witnessed a star studded event in Mumbai thanks to the Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017.

While Neerja bagged top honors including best actress and best director, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also won accolades in elite categories.

Check Out The Complete Winners List Here:

Best Filmmaker Of The Year

Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Best Actress Female

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Best Debut (Male)

Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Best Debut Female

Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story

Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Best Story

Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons

Best Music Director

Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Choreography

Bosco-Caesar – Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Best Screenplay

Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma – Udta Punjab

Best Costume Design

Alvira Agnihotri Khan & Ashley Rebello – Sultan

Best Music Album

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Sony Music India

Best Superstar Of Next Gen

Varun Dhawan

Stardust Global Icon Awards

Priyanka Chopra

Stardust Life Time Achievement award

Rekha

Editors Choice Best Actress

Sonam Kapoor

Editors Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male

Shah Rukh Khan

Editors choice for Icon of the year

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Viewers Choice Best Actor Male

Amitabh Bachchan

Viewers choice Best Film

Sultan