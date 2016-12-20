Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017

Last night we witnessed a star studded event in Mumbai thanks to the Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017.
While Neerja bagged top honors including best actress and best director, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also won accolades in elite categories.
Check Out The Complete Winners List Here:
Best Filmmaker Of The Year
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Best Actress Female
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Best Debut (Male)
Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya
Best Debut Female
Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story
Saiyami Kher – Mirzya
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Best Story
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons
Best Music Director
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Lyricist
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)
Best Choreography
Bosco-Caesar – Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho
Best Screenplay
Abhishek Chaubey & Sudip Sharma – Udta Punjab
Best Costume Design
Alvira Agnihotri Khan & Ashley Rebello – Sultan
Best Music Album
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Sony Music India
Best Superstar Of Next Gen
Varun Dhawan
Stardust Global Icon Awards
Priyanka Chopra
Stardust Life Time Achievement award
Rekha
Editors Choice Best Actress
Sonam Kapoor
Editors Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male
Shah Rukh Khan
Editors choice for Icon of the year
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Viewers Choice Best Actor Male
Amitabh Bachchan
Viewers choice Best Film
Sultan
And where is the Best Actor Male in this list please
I Like Aamir & Ajay because they do the right thing by not going to these GHATIYA award shows…Would strongly recommend Akshay also to boycott these award functions and stop accepting any awards…This year belongs to AKSHAY KUMAR with back to back 3 Hits…and they gave it to the Joker again SRK….LOL
No one can be like srk THE KING😚😚😚
This year best actor is Akshay Kumar because of 3 back to back crore films. Fixed awards.