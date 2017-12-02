Yesterday, many Bollywood celebrities graced the Filmfare Glamour & Style awards which was held in Mumbai. A night when everyone gets honoured for their amazing style and impeccable glamour.


This award night takes place every year to celebrate our glamorous and stylish actors from the B-Town. And the night was full of stars who sizzled at the red carpet with their sexy looks!

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards Winners List: Deepika Padukone Takes The Most Glamorous Star, Shahid Kapoor Gets
Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017

Present at the award night were- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, evergreen actress Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many others attended the function.

The most beautiful lady in the town, Manushi Chillar, who recently made us proud by winning the Miss World 2017 title, also graced this star-studded night. She literally slayed on the red carpet and winning everyone’s hearts! Our own Begum Khan aka Kareena Kapoor Khan carried her gown with style and attitude. She knows how to steal our hearts with her style game! She looked like an angel wrapped in a white gown.

Everyone was styled at their best slaying the red carpet of the event. Check out which celebrity won which award at this night full of fashion.

Most Stylish Star Of The Year: Shahid Kapoor

Fashion Trailblazer of the Year: Katrina Kaif

Hot Stepper Of The Year: Ayushmann Khurrana

Most Glamorous Star Award: Hrithik Roshan

Stylist Star Of The Year: Sonam Kapoor

Most Glamorous Star Award (Female): Deepika Padukone

