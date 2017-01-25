Check Out The Complete Nomination List Of Oscars 2017

The nominations of the prestigious 89th Academy Awards was recently announced via a pre-recorded video.

While Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer La La Land bagged whopping 14 nominations, Manchester By The Sea, Hacksaw Ridge & Moonlight were also scored nominations in the elite categories.

Check out the complete nomination list right here:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Grieg Fraser, Lion, Grieg Fraser

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director

A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors

Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director

Best Costume Design

Allied, Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle

Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

La La Land, Mary Zophres

Best Original Score

Jackie, Micachu

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Audition,” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Documentary Short

4.1 Miles, University of California, Berkeley

Extremis, f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures

Joe’s Violin, Lucky Two Productions

Watani: My Homeland, ITN Productions

The White Helmets, Grain Media and Violet Films

Best Production Design

Patrice Vermette, Arrival

Stuart Craig, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco, La La Land

Guy Hendrix Dyas, Passengers

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha , National Film Board of Canada

Borrowed Time, Quorum Films

Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Pearl, Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Piper, Pixar

Best Film Editing

Joe Walker, Arrival

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water

Tom Cross, La La Land

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad