After launching the trailer and audio jukebox in their regional language, the makers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have finally released the Hindi version of the audio jukebox.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in key roles.

The music album of this magnum opus is comprised of 5 tracks which are – Jiyo Re Bahubali (crooned by Daler Mehndi, Sanjeev Chimmalgi and Ramya Behara), Veeron Ke Veer Aa (crooned by Aditi Paul and Deepu), Soja Zara (crooned by Madhushree), Jay-Jaykara (crooned by Kailash Kher), and Shivam (crooned by Kaala Bhairava)

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

The album of the film is composed by M.M.Kreem and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Recently a pre-release event was held, where the film’s music was unveiled. Talking about his collaboration with Baahubali franchise, Karan Johar said, “This is the biggest movie event in the history of Indian cinema and I have to say I’m amazed. This is pure dedication, pure strength and this is what I want to go back and teach.”

The highly anticipated trailer of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received over a 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on video sharing site YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

This big April release is one of the most awaited films of the year. This is because Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will finally solve the mystery of ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28.

The first of the franchise, Baahubali: The Beginning will re-release across the country on this Friday (7th April).