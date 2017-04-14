Check Out The Brand New Song Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai From Noor

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor is all set to hit the screens. The actress has been promoting the movie on various television reality shows.

The makers of the film have released a new song from the film. Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai is a love song which showcases a new side of Sonakshi’s character. The song shows some beautiful moments between Noor and Purab Kohli who plays Ayan, a photojournalist in the film.

The deligthful song has been crooned by Sukriti Kakar. The lyrics has been penned by Kumaar Like the other songs, this one too is composed by music composer Amaal Malik.

While sharing the song on Twitter Sonakshi shared her how she felt to be embraced by the beautiful feeling of being loved. The 29 year old actress wrote, “With the person you love, every day is wonderful. #JiseKehtePyaarHai.”

In another post, she wrote, “Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile. #JiseKehtePyaarHai.”

Check Out The song here:

Sonakshi in a recent interaction said “After ‘Noor‘ you’ll see me in an Ittefaq remake, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before,”

Sonakshi will also be a part of Salman’s Da-Bang The Tour and is very excited about it. The tour will be held in Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.

A fan of “live performances”, she said she is glad to be part of one of the biggest international tours of this year.

“We are working on the creative, so the audiences will have to come to the show to watch, but I assure you that if the Dabangg Jodi is together again, it will be great,” Sonakshi, who made her film debut with Salman starrer Dabangg in 2010, said in a statement.

Noor also stars Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel on Karachi You’re Killing Me by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz. The film releases on 21 April 2017 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.