Indian Comedy today is a growing industry with a consistently rising market. A lot of people are now choosing comedy as a profession, something that didn’t exist in our country several years ago. Here are some of the best comedy duos that changed the face of comedy in India!

Kapil-Sunil

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover can easily be termed as the most popular comedy duo in India. The two appear on The Kapil Sharma Show and instill hysteria among the audience. Sunil earlier played the character of Guthi and now he plays Dr. Gulati! Their flow is seamless, with Sunil cracking a joke and Kapil responding with something even funnier. The Kapil Sharma Show has one of the highest TRPs for good reason!

Krushna-Sudesh

In 2009, Krushna Abhishek joined Comedy Circus 3 as a wild card along with Sudesh Lehri. The two of them set the house on fire and had everyone laughing themselves to tears. The duo then went on to spread laughter on Comedy Circus Maha Sangram, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars and Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo. Krushna-Sudesh became so popular, that they continued their jugal-bandi till 2013 with Jubilee Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Kahaani Comedy Circus Ki, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali!

Kanan-Biswa

Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath started a YouTube series called Pretentious Movie Reviews in 2014. The series is not only entertaining, but is also uproarious. Pretentious Movie Reviews garnered immense love with millions of people across the country watching and appreciating them. The videos are basically bad reviews of Hindi films in the funniest way possible.

Tanmay-Khamba

If you’re Indian, you have to have heard of All India Bakchod! Known for getting into trouble for speaking their mind on controversial and sensitive topics, AIB has never backed down when it comes to saying something, be it about a politician or any other person of power. The founder members of the famous All India Bakchod are Tanmay Bhatt and Gursimran Khamba. The two started a podcast many years ago and named it All India Bakchod. The idea was to talk about current affairs using a comical tonality. Today they have a YouTube channel with more than 2 million subscribers!

Hansa-Praful

Hansa and Praful are characters in the famous television show Khichdi. Hansa was played by Supriya Pathak Kapur and Praful was played by Rajeev Mehta. Neither of them speak Hindi and Praful interprets everything at face value and explains it to Hansa leading to the most comical situations ever! Hansa and Praful were the heart of Khichdi!