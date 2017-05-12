Here’s the 1st look of Radio song from the upcoming historical war drama Tubelight featuring Salman Khan.

The 1st look features Salman Khan in a happy and joyful mood surrounded by the bunch of people. The song is set to get launched in Dubai on May 16th. Salman is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai and does not want any delay in the shooting. A grand event will be held for the international media. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu will also be attending the event.

Kabir Khan shared the image on his Twitter handle and captioned it as “First song from #Tubelight out on May 16th! Stay tuned for #TheRadioSong! 📻

@beingsalmankhan @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid”

Catch the 1st look right here:

The song has been sung by Pritam and the choreography of the song has been done by Remo D’Souza.

Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is the story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelightwill release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tubelight.