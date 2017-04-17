Treat To Work With Tusshar, Johnny Lever, Says Tabu

Actress Tabu, who is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again with actor Tusshar Kapoor and ace comedian Johnny Lever, says it’s a treat to work with them.

Tabu shared a photograph with Tusshar and Johnny on Instagram from the set of the film. In the image, she can be seen taking a selfie with them.

“Golmaal Again shooting with friends in Hyderabad. Treat to work with you both — Tusshar Johnny Lever,” Tabu captioned the image that she posted on Saturday.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth installment in the popular Golmaal franchise will mark the return of actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Tabu has joined the franchise along with actress Parineeti Chopra and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh as well as Prakash Raj. Apart from the lead cast, the supporting cast includes, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee Sachin Khedekar, and Uday Tikekar.

Popular Malayalam cinematographer Jomon T. John yesterday said he is honoured to be part of the Golmaal franchise. He walked out of Tamil film Dhruva Natchathira to be part of this project.

“Honoured to announce my new project Golmaal Again with Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. But good things come with a price and so this time I will not be able to work with Gautham sir in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram‘,” Jomon posted on his Facebook page.

Jomon was originally signed on for Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram, and had even worked on the film’s teaser.

“Despite trying to adjust dates and accommodate both the projects, I had to leave Dhruva Natchathiram as Golmaal Again was committed much before,” he said.

The 4th installment of this Golmaal franchise was earlier slated to release during Diwali this year, but to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0), the makers are now planning to release the film on 6th October.