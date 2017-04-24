Shraddha Kapoor has always been seen in a girl-next-door avatar on-screen. But now she will be seen sporting two different looks in her upcoming flick Haseena.We have to say, ever since we have seen the first poster of the film,we have been quite impressed with her transformation. In these new stills too, she looks extremely fierce.

The 30-year-old-actress, who is all set to star in her first biopic, took to Twitter and posted a photo that features two of her looks from the movie.

She captioned the picture, “Younger & older.Thank you @ApoorvaLakhia for giving me the opportunity to play this character & for holding my hand through out. #HASEENA”

In the picture, Shraddha is seen in a yellow salwar kameez capturing Haseena’s younger days whereas, the other look sees Shraddha as Haseena’s older version, looking intense in a black salwar kameez.

Shraddha’s real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who was last seen in Jazbaa with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan will be portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

The film has completed its shooting stage and is currently in the post-production process.

It is based on the life of Haseena Parker, who took the charge of crime-world in her hand, after his husband Ibrahim Parker was shot in 1991 by another gangster Arun Gawli. Parker also used to manage her brother Dawood Ibrahim’s business dealings. She used to head the crime operations from the Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada. Known as Queen of Mumbai, Haseena Parker died due to cardiac arrest.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who previously helmed movies like Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul and Zanjeer.

The film is produced by Nahid Khan and is set to hit the screens on 14th July worldwide.

Before Haseena, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Chetan Bhagat and is scheduled to release on 19th May.