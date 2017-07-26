Prachi Desai has shared a new poster from her forthcoming short film Carbon. The actress tweeted, “A glimpse into 2067! Trailer out tomorrow!”

Check out the poster here:

The makers have already released two posters featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Nawazzudin Siddiqui. Carbon a futuristic short film set in 2067, starring Jackky, Nawazzudin, Prachi Desai and Yashpal Sharma. Keeping in mind the current situation of Global warming, the film takes a look at what the future could look like if there’s no action taken today. Will these 4 characters escape from Carbon?

Talking about her co-star in Carbon, Prachi told IANS, “I am a huge fan of Nawazuddin, and I believe he is one of the best actors ever. It’s great that we collaborated for something so meaningful.” What is the film about? The actress said, “Carbon is a film that talks about the hazards of global warming, something that one is aware of but not willing to take actions to bring a change. Hence, this is an attempt via this film to imagine a futuristic world devastated by the climate change, where oxygen and then water become the most expensive commodities on the planet and the rich and famous emigrate to Mars.”

“Carbon deals with serious environmental issues like global warming and climate change, and their impact on our world. As a citizen of this planet, I think it’s time we stop talking and start doing. Carbon is my attempt at creating awareness and I’m thankful to IIFA for giving me this platform,” the film’s actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani said in a statement.

In association with Large Short Films, written & directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Gautam Gupta, Carbon will be released on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.