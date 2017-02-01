Actor Shahid Kapoor has graced the cover of GQ for the month of February and we must say, he looks absolutely stunning on it.

Sporting a stylish suit, Shahid looks every drop of dapper on the magazine cover. The cover captions him as ‘pushing boundaries’ which is quite true when it comes to his career. Shahid has been proving his acting mettle with each film.

He will be next seen in Rangoon which also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Check out the cover here:

Rangoon is a period drama directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and is all set to hit the theaters on 24th February,2017.

Shahid is currently busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.