Check Out the brand new posters Of the upcoming science fiction action film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The poster features the lead Milla Jovovich performing some action-packed stunts. The movie is the sequel to Resident Evil: Retribution and the sixth and final installment in the Resident Evil film series.

Take a look at the posters here:

Written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson the film also stars Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, William Levy, and Iain Glen.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is set to hit the screens on February 3, 2017.