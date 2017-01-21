SHARE

Check Out the brand new posters Of the upcoming science fiction action film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.


The poster features the lead Milla Jovovich performing some action-packed stunts. The movie is the sequel to Resident Evil: Retribution and the sixth and final installment in the Resident Evil film series.

Take a look at the posters here:

Milla Jovovich starrer Resident Evil : Final Chapter poster out
Written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson the film also stars Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, William Levy, and Iain Glen.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is set to hit the screens on February 3, 2017.

