Here’s presenting the brand new poster of the upcoming movie Trapped. The poster features Rajkummar Rao playing the character called Shaurya.

The film revolves around an interesting tale of survival where a man is trapped in a house for days without food and water.

Check out the poster here:

The trailer of the movie will be out on 22nd February.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is slated to release on 17th March.