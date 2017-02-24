On the occasion of Maha Shivratri today, the makers of Baahubali, released a brand new poster of the film. Featuring Prabhas, in a fierce avatar, standing atop a elephant.

The film is currently in its post production stage and the crew is wrapping up with the film’s vfx effects. While we have seen a teaser and few posters of the second part, the trailer of the film is expected to release soon.

Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannah in key roles.

Check out the poster here:

Directed by S S Rajmouli, the film is slated to release in April 2017. It is expected to become a huge money spinner considering the hype and fan following for the franchise.