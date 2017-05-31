Shahid Kapoor went to receive his wife Mira Rajput and nine-month-old daughter Misha at the airport on 29th May. While Mira has got accustomed to getting clicked by shutterbugs at the airport several times, Misha also seemed at ease with being in the spotlight.

Check out all the photos here:

In the pictures, Shahid Kapoor can be spotted in a white loose T-shirt and denim shorts, whereas Mira Rajput was sporting a casual blue top and with black denim. The little one looked adorable in a pink and blue outfit.

Recently, there have been reports of Mira and Misha acting in a commercial. When asked about the same Shahid said, “It’s not my decision what Mira does, it’s completely hers. I read something about Mira, so far Misha has not been offered any work and I am happy about that as she is just nine months old. As far as Mira is concerned, she will do what she feels like doing. I don’t need to interfere. She is her own person and takes her own decisions. Whatever she decides to do, I will be supportive and happy.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon opposite Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati opposite Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The actor will be playing the role of Rawal Ratan Singh.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 17th November 2017.