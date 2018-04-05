Jacqueline Fernandez was seen exiting the airport In a rather unconventional look, the actress made heads turn with her fusion attire mixing floral and leather in the most applaud worthy way.
Trust JF to up her style game with every outing. In her most recent spotting, Jacqueline was seen wearing a floaty floral maxi dress which she cleverly teamed up with a badass leather jacket.
The Race 3 actress effortlessly carried the look which was the perfect blend of feminine florals with an edgy leather layer.
Finishing the look with comfort flats the actress made a stylish entry into the city.
Keeping it simple Jacqueline left her hair down donning a cherry red lipstick. The actress who was shooting in Abu Dhabi for her upcoming action franchise Race 3, made for a perfect picture as she made a perfect layered appearance. The actress has been a part of Race 2 which was the second installment of the Race franchise. The actress was last seen in Judwaa 2 which was a super hit affair at the box office. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.