Bollywood hottie Disha Patani launched the limited edition capsue collection ONLYFORBIEBER by European fashion brand ONLY at their flagship Bandra Linking road store on Thursday.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has expressed that she is a huge fan of Justin Bieber.

Check out Disha Patani’s photos at the event here:

1 of 12

Talking to reporters at the event, Disha Patani said she is super excited about Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour India 2017 and wants to take the pop star on a Colaba tour when he visits India. The actress said, “I would take Justin Bieber to Colaba as it gives a very Bombay feel.”

Patani has already revealed that she used to dance to the Canadian singer’s hit number Baby during her school time. “It’s a huge thing for India as I have been listening and dancing to his songs for long. I still remember when I was in school, we used to dance to his song ‘Baby’,” Disha told IANS over phone.

The brand is gearing up for the Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour India 2017 and wanted to give fans a tangible and fashionable way to show their love for Bieber ahead of his first tour in the country.

Asked if she has purchased the show’s tickets, Disha said, “I am waiting. I am trying for the passes.”

Bieber will be performing at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Disha Patani made her debut in the film industry in 2015 with Telugu movie Loafer, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and also featured Varun Tej, Revathi and Posani Krishna Murali in key roles.

She was seen in her last release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. While the Dhoni Biopic collected over 133 crores at the domestic box office, Kung Fu Yoga ruled the Chinese box office by earning 963 million yuan (INR 943 crore). The actress also went on to win the Star Screen Best Debut Award for the Dhoni Biopic.

Disha also grabbed one of the highest spots of Top Trending Bollywood Actor (Female) on Google’s ‘Year in Search 2016’.