Here’s a brand new poster of Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium. The interesting poster features two different sides of a story, on one side, we see a man’s feet sporting torn footwear while the other one shows a polished person’s feet with shiny shoes.

The caption reads, “Cheating. Lying. Parents will do anything to get their children admitted into the right school.”

Check out the poster here:

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film is slated to release on May 12th, 2017.