Bahubali The Conclusion presenting Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena!

Here’s the official poster of the highly anticipated magnum-opus multi-lingual film Baahubali: The Conclusion (Baahubali 2).

The poster features lead characters Prabhas and Anushkha Shetty aka Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena.

Check out the poster right here:

Director S.S. Rajamouli has also shared Telugu, Tamil and Malyalam posters of this war drama film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Rana Dagubatti, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 28th April, 2017.