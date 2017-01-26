Anil Kapoor’s look in Mubarakan

Check Out Anil Kapoor’s first look in the upcoming comedy film Mubarakan.

The 60-year old Dil Dhadakne Do actor is seen sporting casual look with the turban in a happy go lucky Sardar avtaar. He will be seen playing the character of Kartar Singh.

Anil shared the image on his Twitter handle with the caption “Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you “Kartar Singh” of #Mubarakan !!!”

Watch Anil Kapoor’s look right here:

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 28th July, 2017