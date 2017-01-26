Anil Kapoor’s look in Mubarakan

Check Out Anil Kapoor’s first look in the upcoming comedy film Mubarakan.
The 60-year old Dil Dhadakne Do actor is seen sporting casual look with the turban in a happy go lucky Sardar avtaar. He will be seen playing the character of Kartar Singh.
Anil shared the image on his Twitter handle with the caption “Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you “Kartar Singh” of #Mubarakan !!!”
Watch Anil Kapoor’s look right here:
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in key roles.
It is set to hit the screens on 28th July, 2017
Looking beter than the main lead (Arjun)