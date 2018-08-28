Check Out Ali Fazal’s Impressive Football Mentoring Skills!

Actor Ali Fazal has taken on the onus to mentor young football enthusiasts from his hometown Lucknow while shooting for the movie Prasthaanam.

In the past, Ali had mentored a team of children from Shillong.

The Victoria & Abdul actor said in a statement: “When I worked with the amazing team at Shillong and seeing the kids and their hard work, it really reminded me of my training not too long ago when I was an athlete during my college days.

“Being a fan of football, I have always had immense interest in the sport on and off the field. And when I met these young, very enthusiastic kids in Lucknow while I was shooting there, I was really impressed with their talent on field. I feel that with the right mentoring they can do a lot in the sport.”

He also hopes to help get sponsors so that professional equipment can be bought for the children.