Check out the new and interesting look of Mr.Perfectionist Aamir Khan for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.

The 51-year old Dangal actor is seen sporting a red turban with a heavy beard for this period film.

This is the film, where Aamir will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will hit the screens on Diwali, 2018