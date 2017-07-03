The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal are opting for unique marketing strategies for their forthcoming film. After the release of five mini trails, the makers are all set to launch the second song from the film. As reported earlier, the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be club-hopping in Mumbai to launch the song, Beech Beech Mein.

Just a few days back, the makers had arranged a meet up of SRK with girls named Sejal in Ahmedabad. They had also released a new poster of the second song where Anushka was seen in a hot red dress and Shah Rukh Khan was in a semi-formal look in all black attire. We must say, the team is truly indulging in some amazing promotional strategies!

Anushka and Shah Rukh will be seen in a groovy avatar in the new song. Visiting Mumbai clubs to launch the song ‘Beech Beech Mein’ serves as yet another marketing strategy by Team Jab Harry met Sejal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is currently garnering tremendous love from fans across India for its content, leaving the audience hooked and in anticipation for the film’s release.

The new still from the song has SRK and Anushka having a fun time in the party number. While the buzz around the song is increasing, the teaser of the song also got us hooked.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The romantic comedy will showcase Anushka for the first time in the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra.

The jodi was first seen together on screen in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which released in 2008.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on August 4.