Baahubali 2: The Conclusion IMAX Poster Unveiled

Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most awaited movies of this year. It features among one of the most successful film franchises of the country.

A poster of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in IMAX format was unveiled here on Wednesday ahead of the movie’s worldwide release on April 28.

The poster was unveiled in the presence of director Rajamouli, cinematographer Senthil Kumar, Walt Cho, Director – Marketing and Distribution, Asia Pacific, IMAX Corporation and Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd.

Check out the poster here:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will release over 6500 screens across India, which makes it the first film to have such a big release in the history of cinema.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead, the film is the story of two warring brothers for an ancient kingdom. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Brand New Poster: Showcases The Different Stages Of Sachin’s Life

The much-awaited biopic of Indian master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar is all set to release! A new poster has been shared by the makers of the film.

The poster features Sachin’s journey, from him playing cricket as a child to representing the nation in the sport. The makers shared the poster and captioned it as “Here’s a glimpse a journey that makes @sachin_rt the person he is today. Watch the #SachinTrailer tomorrow at 7 PM.”

Check out the poster here:

The music of the film is being composed by none other than the maestro himself, A.R Rahman.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams,’ directed by James Erskine, wraps up the wonderful journey of the hero in his forthcoming film that is all set to come alive in theatres on May 26. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder First Look Poster & Motion Poster Out

Check out the first look poster of South Superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated flick SPYder. The makers of the film even released the motion poster of the movie

Check it out here:

The movie is an action spy thriller in which Mahesh is playing the role of an Intelligence Bureau Officer. Tamil actor-film Maker SJ Surya is playing a negative role in this movie. The film is rumoured to be the reboot of Vijay’s Thuppakki movie, which was released in 2012.

The film is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 110 crores and rumour has it that it might be releasing in Hindi too!