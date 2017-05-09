Check Out The First Poster Of Raveena Tandon Starrer Shab

Here’s presenting the first poster of the upcoming film Shab. The stars Raveena Tandon, Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi.

The film is a romance drama directed by Onir and produced by Sanjay Suri and Onir for Anticlock Films, WSG Pictures, and Surya Entertainment.

This film is about lives of people who live on the edge of what society finds acceptable. It is about coming to terms with oneself and accepting other people as they are. The film is set in the cosmopolitan city of Delhi where people from all over the country come to fulfill their dreams.

Shab is said to be a film set in South Delhi exploring intense human relationships. Like the mysterious night, the movie unveils its characters slowly.

When Raveena was asked if Shab will be her powerful comeback film, she said: “Yes it will be, because she had a small role in ‘Bombay Velvet’. I genuinely feel she is an incredible actress and I was wanting to work with her on this film since a long time. She will surprise everyone with her performance in the film.”

Shab is all set to screen at the New York Film Festival. To which the film’s director Onir, said: “I am thrilled that the world premiere of the film is happening in New York and that too on my birthday. The New York Film Festival is special as this is the fourth time my film will be screened at the festival,”

Onir started his Bollywood career as a film editor for 2001 film Rahul. After working in films like Fun 2shh: Dudes In the 10th Century and Bhoot, Onir directed his first film, My Brother… Nikhil (2005) with Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri in lead roles.