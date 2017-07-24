Check Out The First Poster Of Bobby Deol’s Comeback Movie Poster Boys

Bobby Deol has stayed away from the silver screen for a while now. But now the actor is all set to entertain the audience once again.

This is set to Bobby Deol’s comeback film. Bobby was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also starred his brother and father, while Sunny Deol last featured in Ghayal Once Again.

The first poster of the movie Poster Boyz is out. Take a look:

Poster Boys is directed by Shreyas Talpade. The film features Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Shreyas Talpade himself in lead roles. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which Shreyas had produced and acted in.

It is inspired by a real life incident about three coolies who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd. and Affluence Movie Pvt. Ltd., Poster Boys is scheduled to be released on 8 September 2017.

This marks the directorial debut of Shreyas with Poster Boyz. Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, the actor-director spoke about the film, “First of all, they liked the script and subject of the movie very much. And they haven’t done anything like this before. And this is what that they got attracted to because as you can see many actors have now started experimenting with themselves and I think Sunny paji and Bobby must have also thought that this is the script where they can try something different. So they loved the script and immediately agreed to be a part of it.”

Since this will be a fresh trio on screen and the story also sounds interesting. We hope it gathers good reviews.

The trailer will be out today! Stay tuned guys!