Check Out! The Brand New Poster Of Sachin – A Billion Dreams With New Release Date

The much-awaited biopic on Indian master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar is all set to release this year. A new poster has been posted by the makers of the film with its new release date.

Instead of April, the film will now hit the screens on 26th May. It will feature Sachin himself as he makes his acting debut.

Mumbai-based production company 200NotOut has produced the movie and it has been directed by British director James Erksine.

The film’s music has been composed by A R Rahmnan.

Check out the poster here: