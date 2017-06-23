Salman Khans Tubelight might be getting a mixed response from the critics, but it has left celebrities like Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza and Subhash Ghai in awe. They feel the heart-warming performances in the Kabir Khan directorial light up the film’s narrative.

Tubelight, also featuring Salman’s brother Sohail, child actor Matin Rey Tangu and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, is set in the backdrop of the India and China war of 1962. It released in India on Friday.

The makers are claiming that Tubelight is the widest release ever for a Hindi film releasing in 5,550 screens worldwide. It is releasing in India on 4,350 screens, and 1,200 screens in traditional markets only, excluding China and other non-traditional markets.

Despite mostly poor reviews from critics, members of the film fraternity are going gaga over the film.

Preity Zinta: Congrats Salman Khan and Kabir Khan for yet another blockbuster. Absolutely loved the time, innocence and world of Tubelight.

Subhash Ghai: Congratulations Salman Khan for wonderful performance as an actor in Tubelight.

Remo D’souza: The man who lights up everybody’s life Salman Khan. Sir, you were outstanding from the first frame to the last in Tubelight.

Dia Mirza: One of my favourite scenes in the film, one that conveys essence of this story is a magical surprise by SRK. “Tubelight” is Salman Khan’s gentlest, most honest performance. Om Puri, Sohail Khan, Matin Ray Tangu, Zhu Zhu have my heart.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Salman Khan congratulations on the release of Tubelight. As usual you are going to rock it. God bless you with happiness and success.

Sophie Choudry: Tubelight is all heart! Left a huge smile on my face and a tear in my eye. Salman Khan is superb. So are Zhu Zhu, Sohail and Matin.

Maniesh Paul: Timing between Salman Khan and Sohail Khan is so good… Sohail bhai you shine.

Gaurav Kapur: It has you misty eyed and leaves you with a smile in your heart. No one does it better than Kabir Khan. Proud of you brother

Armaan Malik: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and late Om Puri ji – truly heartwarming performances by all.