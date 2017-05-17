While star kids are always under media glare, the little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan has certainly been a favorite of the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little kid was recently spotted at an outing with his mother.

Kareena who was visiting her close friend, Amrita Arora, was accompanied by her little one in the car. We could see Taimur’s glimpse in the car and we must say he looked quite cute as he was trying to look out of the window in the car.

His last picture where he was comfortably seated in a stroller and had a cap on his head, went viral. Now check out his latest picture here:

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently enjoying motherhood and also handling her professional life well, says she is in the best phase of her life.

“I feel alive because I feel I am in the best phase of my life. I am a happy person and always look out for positivity,” said the actress.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in R Balki’s Ki and Ka with Arjun Kapoor. The actress is now all set to bounce back to face the cameras. Currently, Kareena is prepping for the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a romantic comedy which is about four women who embark on a trip from Delhi to Europe.

Earlier, the film’s producer, Rhea Kapoor mentioned, “Ekta Kapoor and I, with our families and companies, are delighted and excited for Kareena and Saif! As producers of Veere Di Wedding, we are thrilled to be part of their special journey!”

“Bebo (Kareena) is a thorough professional and will start the shoot of the film in August. Much like the spirit of our film, which celebrates the modern girl, Kareena is going on with her work and life as usual and we couldn’t be prouder to have her,” she added.