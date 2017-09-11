Check Out Aditi Rao Hydari’s Fierce Avatar In This 3rd Bhoomi Poster

After creating a huge buzz with intense posters and the action packed trailer, the third poster of the most awaited film of the year Bhoomi is out! The film is produced by T-Series and Legend Studios. The poster will take you on an emotional ride.

The poster shows Aditi Rao Hydari in a fierce avatar.We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film.

Take a look at the poster here:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the cast spoke about the movie. Talking about working with Sanjay Dutt, Aditi said, “Bhoomi is going great. It has been very intense. It is a difficult film but at the same time it has been amazing. Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience, I’d say super amazing experience.”Talking about the film, director Omung Kumar said, “Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences.”Sanjay Dutt had earlier stated, “Bhoomi has been an incredible journey. It has been great to face the cameras after a while. Feels great to be back and Bhoomi is a film that you definitely appreciate.”

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.

This is Sanjay Dutt’s first film after his five-year imprisonment. Bhoomi also stars Sharad Kelkar and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in lead roles.