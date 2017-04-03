Athiya Shetty takes forward her mother Mana Shetty’s child welfare organisation ‘Save The Children’!

Ever since her childhood, Athiya Shetty has been part of her mother Mana Shetty’s child welfare organization Save The Children and now she has personally started looking into the organisation’s work.

Athiya, who always believes in giving back to the society, says, “I started when I was 10. I used to go after school ended and help teach children with special needs. And then as I grew older, I started working with adolescent girls, who were rescued.”

Besides spending time with the children, she also donates money to STC. “Time, I feel, is more important for these children, they feel special and loved when you even spend half a day with them. Besides that, I try and give away a percentage of my income and clothes and whatever I think they’d like/need,” she says.

The talented actress, who is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee’s next in London, credits her mom for her empathetic side, “I have learned so many things from my mom. She’s passionate about taking care of these children and making sure they receive an education, which is every child’s right, no matter what.”

Athiya Shetty debuted in Bollywood with Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi in 2015’s film Hero. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai. It was the official remake of 1983 film of the same name which featured Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead roles. The film turned out be an average affair at the domestic box office.

Athiya will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan along with Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double role in the film. Produced by Sony Pictures, Networks Productions and Cine1 studious, Mubarakan will hit the screens on 28th July, 2017.