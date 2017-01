Here are the character posters of the upcoming Bollywood drama Irada – featuring Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sagarika Ghatge, Sharad Kelkar and Divya Dutta.

The film revolves around a social issue and is helmed by debutante director Aparnaa Singh. Check out these interesting posters right here:

The film is all set to hit the screens on 17th February.