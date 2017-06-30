Character Poster Of Akshaye Khanna From Ittefaq

After releasing the character posters of Ittefaq, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha, the makers of the film have now released a new character poster. This time it’s of Akshaye Khanna, who is seen in a daunting look. He plays Rajan Kumar, who plays a pivotal character in the film.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and mentioned about Khanna’s poster saying, “Only HE can divulge if it’s an # Ittefaq or not!”

Check out the poster right here:

Ittefaq is an official remake of the 1969 Rajesh Khanna blockbuster ‘Ittefaq’. The movie was a murder mystery which was directed by Yash Chopra. The movie starred Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Sujit Kumar in lead roles.

The project is being bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The remake will be a modern touch to the original movie.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha will be sharing the screen for the first time. The shooting of the movie has been wrapped up and the makers of the film are working on its marketing strategies.

After the disastrous fate of Sidharth Malhotra’s Baar Baar Dekho and Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor, we hope this one helps the duo to take a new turn. Kudos to the team for creating a mystery around the film, we hope to get more clues soon.

Directed by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq is al set to hit the theaters on November 3.