Here are the brand new character posters of Dobaara – See Your Evil featuring Saqib Saleem and Lisa Ray. The film revolves around a mirror which is believed to be haunted and the contradictory views between a brother and sister regarding their parent’s death.

Dobaara is an emotional journey of Natasha Merchant (Huma) and Kabeer Merchant (Saqib) dealing with the death of their parents, Alex Merchant (Adil Hussain) and Lisa Merchant (Lisa Ray) a decade ago.

The character poster of Kabir (Saqib) asks us if he is a victim or the culprit. The poster features him along with the mirror.

Also, Lisa Ray is seen standing alongside the mirror while the description on the poster reads as ‘A loving mother whose life turns upside down’, is it because of the mirror? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Dobaara – See Your Evil is a Horror movie, an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus. The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman who previously helmed movies like Darna Mana Hai, 404 Error Not Found and Main Aur Charles.

Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Zahhak Films Limited, the film is slated for 2nd June 2017 release.