After the recent confirmation by Ajay Devgn that he will be playing the lead character of the great Indian teacher Chanakya (also known as Kautilya) in his upcoming movie which is apparently titled as Chanakya, sources now revealed that Ajay will be playing a double role in the movie.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, “He played a key role in the establishment of the dynasty of Chandragupta Maurya but Neeraj Pandey’s filmis not a historical but a modern-day socio-political drama based on the life and teachings of Chanakya (a character who will be played by Devgn). The project is being kept under wraps till the shooting starts from December this year. It will be a start-to-finish schedule as the team wants to release the film by early next year,” a source close to the newspaper revealed.

The source also shares that Ajay Devgn will be seen in a double role in the film. “It will apparently have Ajay coming twice – once as a shrewd, modern-day socio-economic administrator and again as the historical teacher. Whenever the modern-day Chanakya will get into some trouble he will think of the 4th century BCE Indian economist, strategist and political theorist – ‘Agar woh Chanakya hota toh woh kya karta?’ And the historical Chanakya (dressed of those times and again played by Devgn himself) will appear in his imagination as if giving him advice and bail him out. Chanakya is said to have written the Arthashastra, an ancient Indian book on statecraft, economic policy and military strategy, written in Sanskrit. Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya is an interesting blend of modernism and history – something which has not been seen much in Bollywood films. The plot is gripping and the mix of ancient and modern-day politics is fascinating!”

Ajay Devgn was last seen playing a double role in Prabhu Dheva’s Action Jackson (2014).