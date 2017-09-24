“Chambal Is The Working Title. It Is A Fantastic Script”: Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for her fourth film which revolves around the Chambal dacoits, says it is a fantastic script.

“This is going to be my next film after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and it’s being directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Chambal is the working title. It is a fantastic script,” Bhumi told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

The 27-year-old did not share much details about her role, but said that she is excited to play the character.

“I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film,” she said.

Trending :

Chambal is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress is ecstatic about the collaboration.

“Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP are making it. I am extremely excited about this collaboration. Ronnie sir in the past has supported such amazing films. So, I am really excited about working with him and Abhishek (Chaubey),” Bhumi said.

The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the main lead.

Talking about working with Sushant, Bhumi said, “Sushant is the main lead in the film and he is such a phenomenal actor. So, I am really excited to see how everything unfolds.”

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana which is a hit at the box office. The film has made 40.96 crores at the ticket window till date. Apart from this she also shared the silver screen with Akshay Kumar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which earned 133.60 crores at the box office. Bhumi’s last two films have turned out to be a hit affair at the ticket windows. Whereas Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon.