Chachi 420 Reunion! Tabu Welcomes Kamal Haasan On Instagram

In today’s generation where we find difficult to keep in touch with our long time friends, Social media comes to our rescue. Similarly, actress Tabu connected with her long time friend and Chachi 420 co-actor Kamal Haasan as she followed him on Instagram recently and commented on couple of his images.

Later the two exchanged a couple of comments and it felt like a digital reunion for both.

Kamal Haasan officially made his debut on Instagram a few weeks back, as he posted about his upcoming thriller Vishwaroop 2. The star earned over 20 thousand followers within hours of his debut on the app.

Mr. Haasan is quite active on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Since the day he joined twitter in 2016 he has been vocally talking about alot of issues.

On his work front he is back to the big screen with Vishwaroop 2 after 5 years.