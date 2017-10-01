A proud mom of her beautiful twin boys, Winston and Viraaj – actress Celina Jaitly recently embraced motherhood for the second time. Celina, who’s an inspiration of many women out there, recently delivered another set to twin boys, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag.

While we want to congratulate Celina on the arrival of a healthy baby boy Arthur, our heart goes out to her as Shamsher couldn’t make it due to a heart condition. Celina shared this part of her life on her Facebook page where she described this announcement as ‘bittersweet’.

The post goes like :

“ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS

When it rains look for rainbows, when it’s dark look for stars… My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.

The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.

Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago.

The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from loosing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however, there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support.

Sending love, immense gratitude and very Happy Dussehra wishes your way.

Celina & Peter”

Celina Jaitly married Dubai based hotelier Peter Haag and the couple is parents to twins, Winston, Viraaj and now newborn Arthur.

Jaitly is a supporter of the rights and equality of the LGBT community and supports the gay rights movement in India. She has been involved in activities concerning human rights, women, and children’s health, and sex workers rehabilitation in India for the past 10 years.