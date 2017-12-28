Celebrations galore of Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy

Marking the end of the year and in time for Christmas, Team Reliance Entertainment and Big Synergy celebrated their success last evening.

Reliance Entertainment has not only emerged as a pioneer on the big screen but their small screen content producing wing, Big Synergy has also made a mark by delivering content like Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

The Television daily has been touted as the No. 1 TV show of the year and has bagged the title of the highest rating nonfictional show on the small screen.

After being market leaders in the arena of non-fictional TV shows over the years, Big Synergy set a benchmark by catering to the virtual audience.

2017 witnessed the content producers venturing into the online medium with the critically acclaimed web series Bose: Dead or Alive featuring National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

By delivering back to back content catering to digital audiences segments, Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy has proved to be a key player.

Trending

The humongous response and success of its ventures has led to celebrations for the team.

The celebration of the Christmas eve and success party of Big Synergy was made unique by none other than promoter founder Siddharth Basu who conducted a live quiz program with all participants in the evening.

Amongst those in attendance at the party were founders of Big Synergy Siddharth Basu, Anita Basu and Karun Prabhakaran along with Reliance Entertainment COO Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Big Synergy Indranil Chakraborty and Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films.