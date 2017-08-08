We have a lot of actors in Bollywood who are animal lovers and are even forthcoming to be associated with various animal NGO’s. And then, of course, there is a special lot who has a great affinity for their pets especially cats.

As we recognize International Cat Day on 8th August, which is today we look at the true cat lovers of Bollywood! There are actresses often l share really sweet images on their social media and show their special moments with their furry friends.

Alia Bhatt

Alia got this little surprise for her birthday and she named her Edward. She has been seen very often on Alia Bhatt’s social media posts.

Richa Chadha

Richa as she herself is very quirky so is her little kitty named Kamli, you will get to see some really adorable videos on her social media having fun with Kamli.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is always seen playing and uploading videos with her ever cute cat with a cute name Miu Miu.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki has a stray adopted cat and the name will definitely make you hungry, she is named Dosa.

Zarine Khan

Zarine doesn’t post many pictures with her cats but spends a lot of time with them and one of her cats is named Softy. Isn’t that cute?

Looking at your favorite celebs with their adorable cats must have got a thought in your mind of having a cat just like them.

International Cat Day is a full 24 hours of recognition and veneration of one of the humanity’s oldest and most beloved pets. The festivities were put together for the first time in 2002 by IFAW, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, among other animal rights groups, to celebrate the most popular pet on the planet.