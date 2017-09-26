Vogue India celebrated its 10th anniversary and, on this auspicious occasion, Vogue released three fantastic covers for their October 2017 issue.

The covers feature celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Padma Lakshmi and Russian model-actress Natalia Vodianova. The covers celebrate “Women of the year and the men we all love”.

A perfect 10 for @vogueindia ! Happy birthday guys! Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) and Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova) Photographed by Mark Seliger (@markseliger) Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

It’s a perfect 10 for @vogueindia what an awesome experience shooting with my fav people in the industry! Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma1588) and Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart) Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

As Vogue celebrates 10 years we bring you some of the most unmissable covers. We are sure that you will not be able to take your eyes off them!

1. Anushka Sharma

On this cover, Anushka Sharma proved that she is not just any gutless female actor, and neither is she afraid of the frequently bastardised ‘f-word’ feminism.

2. Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra

This couple got everyone drooling to this cover of Vogue. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra just raised the temperature with their oomph factor with this one!

3. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

This talk of the town couple came together for the first time graced a magazine cover. The duo was seen complimenting each other on the cover. They together prove for nth time why they are nothing but made for each other.

4. Lisa Haydon & Hrithik Roshan



This could be hailed as one of the hottest Vogue covers ever produced as Lisa Haydon standing atop shirtless Hrithik Roshan. This isn’t a scene you get to see on daily basis. Sporting his jaw-dropping physique, it’s tougher to decide whos’s hotter between Lisa Haydon & Hrithik Roshan.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sporting a black thigh slit gown with a hat, Kareena Kapoor Khan soars the temperature at Taj Falaknuma Palace of Hyderabad in this cover of Vogue. Kareena was styled by Fashion Director Anaita Shroff Adajania and was photographed by Abhay Singh.

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one such rare actress who tops every department of beauty, elegance and hotness. Donning a fluorescent coloured swimsuit Deepika will surely make you drool over her in this Vogue cover.

7. Katrina Kaif

Crowned as the sexiest woman alive for a reason, Katrina Kaif raises the temperature in a black crop-top and her super sensual net shorts. Her blank stare gives the cover a hotter touch.

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

We also saw the staying away from limelight couple of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan came together for the first time to grace this cover for Vogue.

9. Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan

The magical duo of Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol made us relive the nostalgia with his cover. Celebrating the 2nd year anniversary of Vogue, back then, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred in My Name Is Khan at that point of time.

10. Priyanka Chopra

Black has always been Vogue’s favourite colour, Priyanka Chopra in a bob cut shines in this Vogue cover. The additional touch of the net to her gown symbolises the hotness of this actress.