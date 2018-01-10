“CBFC’s Process Is Complete, Further News About Cuts Is Untrue”, Prasoon Joshi On Padmavat

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Tuesday refuted a report that the “modifications” demanded by the censor board in the historical drama have resulted in 300 cuts.

“The makers have submitted the final film with agreed five modifications. These modifications have tried to incorporate observations and suggestions given by the advisory panel and also in keeping with the sentiments of society. This has already been communicated by CBFC and a U/A certificate has been given to the film.

“CBFC’s process is complete and any further news about cuts is absolutely untrue. Let’s refrain from utilising CBFC’s name unnecessarily,” Joshi told IANS.

A daily reported that to suit the demands of the CBFC, “one of Bollywood’s leading directors was sitting in the editing suite at Rajkamal Studio at Parel, turning the specific locations of his magnum opus into la la land.

The report further read that Padmavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been instructed to delete all references to Delhi, Chittorgarh and Mewar from the film and that “buzz is that they (the modifications) have resulted in as many as 300 cuts”.

Padmavat, which was to earlier release as Padmavati on December 1 last year, has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged distortion of historical facts.

Trending

CBFC, in consultation with a special advisory panel, saw the movie last month and decided to grant the film a U/A certificate with five modifications, including a title change and two disclaimers.

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, is slated to release on January 25, but the Rajasthan government has said they won’t allow it to be exhibited in the state.

The Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit, has been persistent in threatening the makers of Padmavat of dire consequences if it is released on January 25.