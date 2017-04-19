The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has problems with the use of words like Dalits, Sex toy and Barkha Dutt in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor! The CBFC has also allegedly asked to remove the mention of a liquor brand from the film. Noor has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC after making the changes advised by the censor board.

According to reports, the CBFC wants to omit the term Dalit from the film as it refers to the caste system. They have asked to replace the term ‘sex toy’ with the term ‘adult site’. The CBFC also wanted the makers to drop Dutt from a reference to journalist Barkha Dutt’s name. As per the board, referring to real-life characters without their approval was not allowed and hence asked the makers to either get official permission from Barkha or remove the second name.

Am told my full name has been censored in film ‘Noor’ by the Board. huh? What? Why?! Should I be amused at the whimsical move or..?! https://t.co/MhkOPcbAfe — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 14, 2017

Barkha Dutt doesn’t seem to have a problem with the use of her name in the film. She took to twitter to bash the CBFC’s decision, calling it a ‘whimsical move’. The veteran journalist tweeted, ‘Am told my full name has been censored in film ‘Noor‘ by the Board. huh? What? Why?! Should I be amused at the whimsical move or..?!’

Reacting on the CBFC’s diktats, Noor’s lead actress Sonakshi Sinha said, “The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film…is not right in another film. There is no consistency in what they censor or what they uncensor, so I think they first need to come to a consensus.”

Sonakshi plays a journalist Noor Roy Chaudhary, who is a fan of Barkha Dutt in her upcoming film Noor. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the crime thriller comedy is adapted from Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! The novel centres around a 20-year-old reporter Ayesha Khan, living in Karachi, and her misadventures and finding a nice lover.

Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli and Sunny Leone as herself in a cameo.