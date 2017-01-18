CBFC Deletes Cuss Words From Shahid-Kangana-Saif Starrer Rangoon, Gives An UA Certificate

Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted an UA certificate to Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan starrer Rangoon, but only after deleting two verbal cuss words – B@st@rd (replaced with Rascal) and B@kchod (replaced with Bakchor).

Another cuss word Chinaal is replaced with Jhoothi in the film, since the term is extremely disrespectful to woman according to CBFC.

Though earlier, B@stard word was allowed in Brothers by CBFC, since they thought it was appropriate at that situation in the film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this romantic period war drama is set to hit the screens on 24th February.